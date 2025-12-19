India Just Gave You Data Rights. Now We Need a Consent Wallet for a Billion People

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
INDIA
With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act now active, India has declared a profound truth: Your data is your property. Your consent is not a formality, it is a right. And your digital identity belongs to you, not the platforms that happen to store fragments of it.
Every day, millions of Indians tap “I Agree” faster than they blink.
A food delivery login. A telecom form. A loan app signup.
A thousand digital moments where data moves quietly.
But something historic has changed.
It is a generational shift, but a complicated one.
Because while the law is clear in principle, the technology required to honour it simply does not exist today.
Consider a simple scenario: You open a food delivery app and share your name, phone number, address, and payment information.
In your mind, this data goes to one brand. But the real journey looks like this:
You didn’t give your data to one entity, you unknowingly gave it to an ecosystem of 10+ invisible actors, each leaving digital footprints you never see.
And under DPDP, every one of them becomes responsible for their part in the chain.
This simple truth triggers the core problem: If data travels through a maze of disconnected systems… how will anyone track, revoke, or erase it when the user demands it?
DPDP empowers you with rights that were unimaginable a decade ago:
However, our current infrastructure wasn’t built to support these rights. Revoking consent is hard not because companies resist, but because no one actually knows where your data ended up or how many copies exist.
Erasing data is hard not because businesses won’t, but because data is continuously:
The law says your data must be deleted. The architecture says your data is already everywhere. This isn’t a legal challenge. It is a deep, structural technology challenge.
One crucial dimension missing from most public debates is the difference between possession and ownership.
As Tapan Sangal, the Chief Visionary at Kwala, frames it: “Just because a company is in possession of my data does not mean it owns my data.
When my data sits with a bank, a telecom company, or any app, it still remains my property. They are only holding it in fiduciary capacity.”
This is the philosophical core of DPDP, and also its biggest implementation challenge. If data remains the user’s property:
Even if the data is sitting in a third-party system or across layers of cloud infrastructure, its usage cannot occur without your permission.
This introduces a powerful new paradigm:
Legal firms, Big Four consultancies, and policy commentators immediately flooded the market with checklists and compliance timelines. But none of these answer questions such as:
DPDP cannot be fulfilled through documentation alone. It requires programmable, interconnected, auditable technology.
DPDP transforms consent from a static checkbox into a revocable, reusable, user-governed asset. A new economy is emerging, the “Consent Economy”, where:
The question is no longer “Did the user agree?” It is “How will you prove they agreed, withdrew, or limited that agreement?”
To bring DPDP to life, India needs something simple yet powerful:
As Tapan Sangal puts it: “The DPDP Wallet flips the internet. Apps no longer decide how they use your data. You decide how apps may use your data.”
Just as “Sign in with Google” changed onboarding for apps, “Connect with DPDP Wallet” will change data rights for citizens.
Importantly, this wallet is not an authentication platform. It is a universal concenter — the keeper of consent.
To support the DPDP Wallet, India needs new infrastructure rails:
This is not aspirational — it is essential. And someone must build these rails.
No other country has:
India is not just responding to global trends — India is defining them. DPDP gives India the opportunity to create the world’s first population-scale consent infrastructure.
Kwala believes that DPDP is not just compliance — it is the blueprint for the next decade of digital India. We see a future where:
Tapan Sangal says: “Digital footprints may exist everywhere, but the ownership of those footprints must always remain with the individual.”
Kwala’s programmable backend is purpose-built for this future.
The consent economy is here; and the user finally sits at the centre DPDP is more than a law. It is a statement of values. But values need infrastructure. India now has the chance to build: