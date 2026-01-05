India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here
INDIA
The protests against worsening economic conditions began in Tehran around nine days ago.
Iran protests: Amid protests in Iran over inflation and currency devaluation, India has urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the country. New Delhi also advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.
"In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), currently in Iran, should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the embassy of India in Tehran," it said. The MEA also advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas to register with the embassy, if not already done so.
Travel Advisory for Iran— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 5, 2026
https://t.co/O92nERv37c pic.twitter.com/kSmSpDqbOj
The protests against worsening economic conditions began in Tehran around nine days back. Now, around 25 provinces out of 31 have witnessed the protests in which over 10 people have been killed. The protests were triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian currency, rial, against the US dollar.
Last week, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against a crackdown on protesters. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said in a post on social media without elaborating. Trump on Sunday night said Iran would be 'hit very hard' if more protesters died. "We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," he said. In June last year, the US carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.