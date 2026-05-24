India issues travel advisory amid Ebola outbreak, lists countries to avoid

India has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan after the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak a global health emergency.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid non-essential visits to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan following a growing outbreak of Ebola disease linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The advisory was issued after the World Health Organisation classified the situation as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations framework.

WHO and Africa CDC Raise Global Alert

Health authorities stated that the outbreak in Congo and Uganda has triggered international concern due to the spread of the Bundibugyo strain, a form of Ebola virus disease associated with severe haemorrhagic fever and high fatality rates.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also designated the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), reflecting fears of regional transmission.

According to the WHO, as of May 21, authorities had recorded 746 suspected cases and 176 suspected deaths in Congo. Across Congo and Uganda, 85 confirmed infections and 10 confirmed deaths have been reported so far.

Bordering Nations Face Increased Risk

The WHO has warned that neighbouring countries, including South Sudan, remain at elevated risk due to cross-border movement and regional connectivity. In response, the WHO’s International Health Regulation Emergency Committee has recommended stronger surveillance at airports and other points of entry to identify travellers showing symptoms such as unexplained fever.

The organisation has also advised against unnecessary travel to regions where the virus has been detected.

No Approved Vaccine for Current Strain

Health experts noted that the Bundibugyo strain currently has no approved vaccine or targeted treatment. Ebola disease caused by this strain can lead to severe bleeding, organ failure and death in serious cases.

The Indian government clarified that no case linked to the Bundibugyo Ebola strain has been reported in India so far.

Advisory for Indians Abroad

The Health Ministry has asked Indians currently residing in or travelling through affected countries to strictly follow local health advisories and maintain heightened precautions.

Officials said the government continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with international health agencies as efforts intensify to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread across the region