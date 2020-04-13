Headlines

India issues 'strong demarche' to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in ceasefire violation

Three people had lost their lives in separate incidents of ceasefire violations on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2020, 10:46 PM IST

India has made a strong demarche to Pakistan over the killing of three innocent civilians in unprovoked cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir. The three people had lost their lives in separate incidents of ceasefire violations on Sunday.

"A strong demarche was made to the Pakistan side on the killing of three innocent Indian civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on April 12," Ministry of External Affairs sources told PTI.

In the demarche, India said that killing goes beyond "humanitarian norms and professional military conduct" and called on Islamabad to "desist from such acts immediately." India also asked Pakistan to "adhere" to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

On Sunday, Pakistan fired indiscriminately in Kerni sector in Poonch district and in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district. The deceased were identified as 34-year-old Shamima Begum, 17-year old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.

Bullets and mortars shells were fired from the Pakistani side at around 1.40 pm at both Army bases and city limits of Kerni sector in Pooch district, injuring a local resident.

On the other hand, heavy firing was reported from Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district as well. The Indian army retaliated and there that resulted in heavy exchange of gun firing from both sides. 

Demarche is a diplomatic way of registering a protest over any action of development.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)

