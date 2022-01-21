India issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals - Check full list of SOPs

While India is still witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, the Central government has issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries.

As per the new rules, those who test positive on arrival in India will be treated but hospitalisation will not be mandatory. The revised protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry will come into effect on January 22.

Here are the guidelines for passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries:

- Submission of COVID-19 sample post-arrival is mandatory and self-paid. While the test results arrive, passengers are required to wait at the airport.

- If they test negative, they will have to quarantine for 7 days and take an RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India.

- Travellers will also be required to upload their RT-PCR tests done on the 8th day on the Air Suvidha portal.

- If any traveller tests positive on the 8th day RT-PCR test, their sample shall be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network and they will have to follow standard protocols and remain isolated.

Here are the guidelines for passengers arriving from 'non-at risk' countries:

- A section of passengers will undergo random testing post their arrival at the airport.

- All passengers will have to quarantine themselves for 7 days at home and undergo the RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival.

- They too will have to upload their results on the Air Suvidha portal. If someone tests positive, their sample shall be sent for further genome testing and will be asked to isolate themselves.

- Children under the age of 5 years shall remain exempted from undergoing tests at airports. However, if any child is found with symptoms, they will be asked to home quarantine.