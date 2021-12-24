India issues fresh rules for domestic and international air travellers - Read guidelines

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for domestic and international passengers travelling to Delhi amid surge in Omicron cases. MoCA asked all passengers to go through latest state-wise quarantine norms and take all precautionary measures.

"Attention travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully," Ministry said in a tweet. "If you are travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then please refer to the detailed guidelines of the respective final destination arrival state," it added.

The DGCA stated that the international scheduled flights will be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

MoCA guidelines

Thermal screening and sample collection have been made mandatory for all air passengers.

As per the government guidelines, thermal screening of all passengers will be done on arrival.

MoCA guidelines also say that the sample collection of all passengers will be done on their arrival.

Random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states with spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Travellers will only be allowed to exit the airport after the sample collection.

Those who test positive will be quarantined at home/COVID care centres/community health centres/hospital for 10 days.

All domestic passengers have been advised to download the Arogya Setu app as per the guidelines.