India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River

INDIA
India has issued fresh flood risk alerts to Pakistan, warning of a "high probability" of flooding in the Tawi river after heavy and continuous rainfall in the north prompted the release of excess water from major dams in the region, sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday, i.e., August 27.
As per the report, citing officials, the alerts sent through the Ministry of External Affairs were shared on "humanitarian grounds". Notably, this comes at a time when ties between the two countries have remained sour since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The first alert was sent on Monday, followed by two more on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
"We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions," a source said, as quoted by Times of India.
The Tawi River flows in Jammu before confluencing with the Chenab in Pakistan. Meanwhile, following the flood alerts, over 1.5 lakh people were evacuated from Pakistan's Punjab province after water released from overflowing dams in India caused fears of “very high to exceptionally high” flooding in the country, said the TOI report.
India has kept in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) since the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The IWT governs the water-sharing between the two neighbours, with India utilising 20 percent and Pakistan using the rest 80 percent of the Indus Waters System.