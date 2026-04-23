India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran: 'All nationals should leave country'
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INDIA
In an advisory posted to X, the Indian embassy in Tehran said that the warning was issued in view of reports about the commencement of some flights between India and Iran.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (April 23) urged Indian citizens to avoid traveling to Iran. The ministry also advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country using designated land border routes. In an advisory posted to X, the Indian embassy in Tehran said that the warning was issued in view of reports about the commencement of some flights between India and Iran.
In its statement, the Indian embassy said: "Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land." It added: "Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran. It is further reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy."
In an advisory issued earlier, India had urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible. "Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," the Indian embassy had said at the time. The war in Iran began on February 28, when US-Israeli joint airstrikes hit capital Tehran and killed former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the region. Iran and the US had earlier this month announced a two-week ceasefire, which has since been extended indefinitely. Meanwhile, a second round of US-Iran peace talks is expected to take place soon, after the first round held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad failed to yield a breakthrough.