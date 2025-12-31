India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce, says 'there is no role for...'

India reiterated that there is no third party involved in the ceasefire on May 10, following Operation Sindoor, which was reached following direct talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

India has rejected China's involvement in brokering peace between New Delhi and Islamabad during the military conflict, stating that no third party was involved in the ceasefire decision. India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives.



What did India say about China's claim on the Indo-Pak ceasefire?



India reiterated that there is no third party involved in the ceasefire on May 10, following Operation Sindoor, which was reached following direct talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries."We have already refuted such claims. On bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, there is no role for a third party. Our position has been clarified on several occasions in the past that the India-Pakistan ceasefire was agreed to directly between the DGMOs of the two countries," the source told India Today.



China's claim of mediating the Indo-Pak truce



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing had played a media-tied role in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff. He was speaking on Tuesday (local time) at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry shared a statement on X that read, "To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand."

Wang's remarks come months after India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Before China, US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that Washington stopped a potential war between India and Pakistan. However, India has consistently dismissed claims of any third-party mediation, maintaining that the four-day confrontation was resolved through direct military-to-military communication.



(With inputs from ANI)