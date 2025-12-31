FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce, says 'there is no role for...'

Akshaye Khanna to return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? This MAJOR HINT of fan-favourite character went viral, netizens react

Viral video: After Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry steps in to reveal truth about Veer Pahariya’s reaction

Meet Xiao Hong, founder of Manus, Chinese AI start-up acquired by Meta for over USD 2 billion, he is set to join Mark Zuckerberg's company as...

Delhi-NCR weather Update: Travel plans hit as dense fog covers National Capital, flight operations affected, alines issue advisories, AQI reaches...,

Who is Abdul Rehman? Pakistan’s Asim Munir marries his daughter Mahnoor to his brother’s son at Army headquarters in Rawalpindi; Check full guest list

UAE makes BIG move, to pull out forces from Saudi Arabia due to..., says, 'in pursuit of security...'

India-Pakistan conflict: After Trump, China jumps in to take credit for brokering peace, says, 'we have taken...'

Massive Heist in Germany: Thieves drill into bank vault in Gelsenkirchen, steals 30 million Euro cash, gold

Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes: UP govt to build THIS Rs 66 crore 4-lane bridge to cut short travel time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry steps in to reveal truth about Veer Pahariya’s reaction

Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry reveal truth

Meet Xiao Hong, founder of Manus, Chinese AI start-up acquired by Meta for over USD 2 billion, he is set to join Mark Zuckerberg's company as...

Meet Xiao Hong, founder of Manus, Chinese AI start-up acquired by Meta

Who is Abdul Rehman? Pakistan’s Asim Munir marries his daughter Mahnoor to his brother’s son at Army headquarters in Rawalpindi; Check full guest list

Who is Abdul Rehman? Pakistan’s Asim Munir marries his daughter Mahnoor to his..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeIndia

INDIA

India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce, says 'there is no role for...'

India reiterated that there is no third party involved in the ceasefire on May 10, following Operation Sindoor, which was reached following direct talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce, says 'there is no role for...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has rejected China's involvement in brokering peace between New Delhi and Islamabad during the military conflict, stating that no third party was involved in the ceasefire decision.  India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives.

What did India say about China's claim on the Indo-Pak ceasefire?

India reiterated that there is no third party involved in the ceasefire on May 10, following Operation Sindoor, which was reached following direct talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries."We have already refuted such claims. On bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, there is no role for a third party. Our position has been clarified on several occasions in the past that the India-Pakistan ceasefire was agreed to directly between the DGMOs of the two countries," the source told India Today.

China's claim of mediating the Indo-Pak truce

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing had played a media-tied role in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff.  He was speaking on Tuesday (local time) at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry shared a statement on X that read, "To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand."

Wang's remarks come months after India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Before China, US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that Washington stopped a potential war between India and Pakistan.  However, India has consistently dismissed claims of any third-party mediation, maintaining that the four-day confrontation was resolved through direct military-to-military communication.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce, says 'there is no role for...'
India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce
Akshaye Khanna to return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? This MAJOR HINT of fan-favourite character went viral, netizens react
Akshaye Khanna to return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Netizens notice...
Viral video: After Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry steps in to reveal truth about Veer Pahariya’s reaction
Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry reveal truth
Meet Xiao Hong, founder of Manus, Chinese AI start-up acquired by Meta for over USD 2 billion, he is set to join Mark Zuckerberg's company as...
Meet Xiao Hong, founder of Manus, Chinese AI start-up acquired by Meta
Delhi-NCR weather Update: Travel plans hit as dense fog covers National Capital, flight operations affected, alines issue advisories, AQI reaches...,
Delhi-NCR weather Update: Travel plans hit as dense fog covers National Capital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement