India issues BIG statement on Yunus' Bangladesh: 'Firmly in favour of...'

Noting that India's visa operations in Bangladesh are not at the level at which they were last year but it remains one of India's largest visa operations anywhere in the world, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday stated that there will "be an evolution of our stance" with regard to this issue keeping in mind the people-centric relationship between the two countries. He said visa service was affected by the overall security situation that prevailed in the wake of developments of in August last year in Bangladesh.

"Yes, it is not at the level at which it was before the events of July and August last year but even today with the numbers that are there it remains one of our largest visa operations anywhere in the world. I think you are no strangers to the fact that there were certain developments that took place on the ground in the midst of the events of July and August of 2024," Misri told a group of visiting Bangladesh journalists. "I am not sure that much purpose is served by going into the details of those events as to who was responsible, what happened, what did not happen. As I said my perspective is to look forward, not to look behind to ascribe blame or to look for culprits, what should have been done, what our expectations were etc. But it is a fact that the provision of a service such as visas in that environment was affected by the overall security situation that prevailed at that point in time. As a result of that we had to readjust our footprint, the number of people that we could have to provide these services," he added.

Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and fled to India in August last year in the wake of a student-led agitation that witnessed violence. There were several incidents of violence reported later. Misri said India has responded as situation improved on the ground in Bangladesh. "Since you have been watching this situation closely, I hope that you have noted that as things have seemed to improve on the ground we have also responded and the numbers are already well beyond where they were in the immediate aftermath when the rather disturbing security incidents including some that were targeted at our visa operations took place," he said.

"I can assure you that as we move forward there will be an evolution of our stance with regard to this issue, keeping in mind exactly as you have said the people-centric relationship that we have," he added. Answering another query, he said India is firmly in favour of free, fair, inclusive elections in Bangladesh. "I want to be very, very clear on this one matter. If there is any doubt in anybody's mind, India is firmly in favour of free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in Bangladesh. And it is in favour of these elections being held at the earliest possible time," he said. "We are looking forward to engaging with any government that emerges as a result of these elections. It will be a government that will be elected with a popular mandate, and we will work with whichever government the people of Bangladesh choose to represent them," he added.

