India issues BIG statement on Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: 'We remain engaged with...'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said India is engaged with the United States and other stakeholders over President Donald Trump's new H-1B visa fee regulations for foreign workers. The Trump administration has hiked the yearly H-1B visa fee to a massive USD 100,000 (more than Rs 88 lakh as per today's exchange rate), handing a big blow to foreigners looking to work in America. The move affects Indians a great deal as they make up over 70 percent of H-1B visa holders.

What did MEA say on US' H-1B visa move?

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing: "Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India." Jaiswal added: "We would remain engaged with all concerned, including the industry, hoping that these factors receive due consideration." As the US move was announced, the MEA had warned of potential humanitarian consequences. "Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," the ministry had said at the time.

What is Trump's H-1B visa fee order?

Trump has steeply hiked the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 -- a fresh attempt in the US president's harsh crackdown on immigration. After the order sparked confusion and panic, US officials clarified that it only applies to new applicants, not existing ones or renewals. The H-1B visa allows companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised sectors such as technology, engineering, and medicine. Indian immigrants remain the largest beneficiary of the H-1B visa programme: Since 2010, more than 70 percent of these visas have gone to Indian workers.