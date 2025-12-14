India issues BIG statement after Mexico imposes 50% import tariffs: 'Right to take appropriate...'

Mexico has imposed the heavy import duties on products such as light cars, auto parts, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass, soaps, perfumes, and cosmetics.

New Delhi has warned of taking "appropriate measures" to safeguard its interests after Mexico approved a sweeping 50 percent tariff on import of select products from India, a government official said. The official added that India was engaged with Mexico during the initial tabling of a bill in this regard, according to the news agency PTI. A high-level meeting between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Mexico's Vice Minister of Economy Luis Rosendo has already been held, and follow-up meets are expected.

The official cited in the PTI report said: "India reserves the right to take appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of Indian exporters, while continuing to pursue a solution through constructive dialogue." They added: "The Department of Commerce is engaged with Mexico's Ministry of Economy to explore mutually beneficial solutions which align with global trade rules...India values its partnership with Mexico and stands ready to work collaboratively toward a stable and balanced trade environment that benefits businesses and consumers in both countries."

Mexico has imposed the heavy import duties on products such as light cars, auto parts, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass, soaps, perfumes, and cosmetics. Countries that presently do not have a trade deal with the North American nation will be impacted by the tariffs. These include India, South Korea, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. The levies are set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.