Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
India issues BIG statement after Mexico imposes 50% import tariffs: 'Right to take appropriate...'
Who is Nitin Nabin? Son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha from Bihar, appointed as National Working President of BJP
Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli
Who is Naveed Akram? 24-year-old man identified as gunmen in Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 10 people
Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues FIRST statement on Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, ‘scenes are shocking…’
Yashasvi Jaiswal fires 48-ball SMAT century, fuels selection debate amid Shubman Gill's dip in form
'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction
Expose Pakistan? Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
INDIA
Mexico has imposed the heavy import duties on products such as light cars, auto parts, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass, soaps, perfumes, and cosmetics.
New Delhi has warned of taking "appropriate measures" to safeguard its interests after Mexico approved a sweeping 50 percent tariff on import of select products from India, a government official said. The official added that India was engaged with Mexico during the initial tabling of a bill in this regard, according to the news agency PTI. A high-level meeting between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Mexico's Vice Minister of Economy Luis Rosendo has already been held, and follow-up meets are expected.
The official cited in the PTI report said: "India reserves the right to take appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of Indian exporters, while continuing to pursue a solution through constructive dialogue." They added: "The Department of Commerce is engaged with Mexico's Ministry of Economy to explore mutually beneficial solutions which align with global trade rules...India values its partnership with Mexico and stands ready to work collaboratively toward a stable and balanced trade environment that benefits businesses and consumers in both countries."
Mexico has imposed the heavy import duties on products such as light cars, auto parts, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper, cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass, soaps, perfumes, and cosmetics. Countries that presently do not have a trade deal with the North American nation will be impacted by the tariffs. These include India, South Korea, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. The levies are set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.