Iran Missile Attack on US Bases: This comes hours after Qatar closed its airspace amid Iranian threats to retaliate against the US over its bombing early Sunday of three Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran Attack on US Base in Qatar: Iran has attacked US bases in Qatar's capital, Doha. This comes hours after Qatar closed its airspace amid Iranian threats to retaliate against the US over its bombing early Sunday of three Iranian nuclear sites. Now, In view of the ongoing situation, the Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to be cautious and remain indoors.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it tweeted.

Iran said missile barrage on Qatar was same number as bombs used by US on nuclear sites, signalling desire to de-escalate. Meanwhile, Qatar issued a statement condemning the Iranian attack on the air base, and said no casualties were reported.

The State of Qatar has strongly condemn the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. "We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law. We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles. A detailed statement regarding the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defense," said Majed Al Ansari, Qatar PM’s Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

