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India issues advisory for nationals in Iran: 'Consider temporarily exiting country'

Noting how the recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran, the Embassy in its revised advisory said, "Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves."

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Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 02:14 AM IST

India issues advisory for nationals in Iran: 'Consider temporarily exiting country'
This comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated on Sunday.
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The Indian Embassy in Iran on Sunday issued an advisory for nationals planning to travel to Iran, urging them to postpone their visit in light of the developing security situation and also urging Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily leaving the country. The details were shared by the Embassy of India in Tehran in a post on X on Sunday.

Noting how the recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran, the Embassy in its revised advisory said, "Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves. Indians already in Iran should consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options." It further said that Indian nationals who choose to remain in Iran should exercise the highest possible level of caution.

The Embassy urged them to carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country. "Instructions issued by local authorities should be complied with carefully," the post said. It further mentioned that any Indian nationals present in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the Embassy should do so immediately, and should regularly monitor the Embassy's website and social media handles for further updates. It shared the emergency contact helplines of the Embassy of India in Iran, which are- "Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359, Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in"

This comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated further on Sunday, with fresh military operations unfolding across West Asia, including reported US attacks on Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets, with Tehran's retaliatory drone attacks against Washington allies.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it is investigating reports of an overnight attack on the under-construction nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province. "The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA," the agency said in a post on X. The UN nuclear watchdog said the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk. "While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites," the agency said, adding that it had contacted Iran and would provide further information as it became available.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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