Headlines

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

Watch: Sam Curran pushes cameraman during ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 match; video goes viral

Why are brain strokes rising among Indians, and what to do about it?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

Benefits of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata)

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeIndia

India

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

According to the latest updates, at least 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas' terror attacks on Israel.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that instead of coming to an end, conflicts in the world have increased and that the world has everything except the things that bring happiness, solutions, and satisfaction.

The RSS chief was addressing Sangh workers here in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

He said that India is the only country in the globe that can provide things that the world needs today.

"India is the only country in the world that can provide the things that the world needs today. Because the world has everything else but does not have the things that bring happiness, solutions, and satisfaction," Bhagwat said.

Stressing that despite all kinds of experiments that have been carried out in the world in the last 2,000 years to end conflicts and spread peace, the RSS Sarsanghchalak said that the world's suffering is not diminishing.

"All kinds of experiments have been carried out in the last 2,000 years with the desire that man should be happy, the world's conflicts should stop, and peace should spread everywhere. After trying everything, the resources and facilities have increased a lot. There are so many facilities, but the suffering of the world is not decreasing," he said.

"Instead of coming to an end, conflicts in the world have increased. First, the Ukraine conflict began and now the Israel-Hamas conflict has begun. On one hand, facilities have increased but on the other, crime has increased as well," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the latest updates, at least 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas' terror attacks on Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Video of little girl dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli is too cute to miss, watch

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Match 12

How to watch the annular solar eclipse today: Live streams, timing

OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE