‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that instead of coming to an end, conflicts in the world have increased and that the world has everything except the things that bring happiness, solutions, and satisfaction.

The RSS chief was addressing Sangh workers here in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.



He said that India is the only country in the globe that can provide things that the world needs today.

"India is the only country in the world that can provide the things that the world needs today. Because the world has everything else but does not have the things that bring happiness, solutions, and satisfaction," Bhagwat said.

Stressing that despite all kinds of experiments that have been carried out in the world in the last 2,000 years to end conflicts and spread peace, the RSS Sarsanghchalak said that the world's suffering is not diminishing.

"All kinds of experiments have been carried out in the last 2,000 years with the desire that man should be happy, the world's conflicts should stop, and peace should spread everywhere. After trying everything, the resources and facilities have increased a lot. There are so many facilities, but the suffering of the world is not decreasing," he said.

"Instead of coming to an end, conflicts in the world have increased. First, the Ukraine conflict began and now the Israel-Hamas conflict has begun. On one hand, facilities have increased but on the other, crime has increased as well," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the latest updates, at least 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas' terror attacks on Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.