'India is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's land', Sanjay Raut says one day after warning of 'split’ in MVA

A day after he warned of a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut Raut on Saturday said that this country is Jawaharlal Nehru's land.

While talking to ANI, Raut said the whole country respects the freedom leaders. "Veer Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi, all those who sacrificed their happiness in the freedom struggle for this country, the whole country has respect and faith for them," Raut said.

He further said that former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had done a lot for the country and it is his land. "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made a lot of contributions towards the development of the country. Otherwise, it wouldn't have taken much time for the country to become like Pakistan. The country is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's land," Raut added.

On Friday, Raut had warned Congress of a rift in the MVA, which comprises the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), apart from the Uddhav-Sena. "We consider Veer Savarkar as a reverential figure," Raut said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Thursday drew a huge backlash, with a complaint being registered against Rahul at Thane Nagar police station. The complaint stated that the sentiments of the local citizens had been hurt by Gandhi's remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable Offense was registered against the Congress MP under IPC sections 500 and 501.