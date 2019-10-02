India is open defecation free, declares PM Modi at Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared India to be an 'open defecation free' (ODF) country.

"I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi at 150, we are witnessing the fulfilment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion, when India has successfully stopped open defecation, I'm here at the ashram," read the Prime Minister's message in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Later speaking at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in the city, Modi said he only had public trust and Gandhi's ideals when he announced the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in Independence Day speech from the Red Fort five years ago.

"Today rural India, the villages there have declared themselves open defecation free," the Prime Minister announced.

This is also the strength of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said.

"5 years ago, when I called for 'Swachh Bharat' from the Red Fort, we only had public trust and Bapu's immortal ideals. Following this mantra, we all picked up the broom and set out for a clean India," Modi said.

He also highlighted that 11 crore toilets were built in five years, providing toilets to more than 60 crore people.

"Today the whole world is appreciating and awarding us. The whole world is amazed by our achievement," he said.

He also vowed to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by the year 2022.

"Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi Ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by the year 2022," said Modi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also released commemorative stamps and Rs 150 coins on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

(With ANI inputs)