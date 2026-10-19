'India is not Bangladesh or France': Congress rejects regime change allegations

BJP’s regime change allegations have put the Congress on the defensive, with Shashi Tharoor rejecting comparisons with Bangladesh and France. Here's what the Congress MP said.

In a major development in the political battle over Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Congress party has denied allegations that its recent campaign is focused on triggering a regime change in India. It all began after Prashant Bhushan called for regime change during a press conference on the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, prompting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and the right-wing outfits to accuse the Opposition of attempting to destabilise the elected government.

‘India is not Bangladesh or France’: Tharoor rejects BJP’s allegations

Refuting such claims, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said India is neither Bangladesh nor France, saying that the Opposition is demanding free and fair elections. While speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, ''I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don't see these analogies as particularly relevant. We would never condone any of the violence, setting alight buses and police stations and so on, that has occurred in France. We only believe in peaceful protest; that's the kind of protest that I have participated in, and that I believe the opposition in general supports.''

Tharoor says Opposition wants free and fair elections

Talking on allegations of regime change, he added, ''As far as the larger issues are concerned, there's no point distorting a phrase like 'regime change' and so on. What we are calling for is free and fair elections. What is troubling today is that large numbers of people have been cut from the electoral rolls as a result of a completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal process. This is why we are calling for all this to be undone. It's a constitutional issue. It's not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that.''

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | n Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don't see these analogies as particularly relevant... We would never condone any of the violence, setting alight buses and police stations and so on, that has occurred in France. We only believe in peaceful protest... that's the kind of protest that I have participated in, and that I believe the opposition in general supports... As far as the larger issues are concerned, there's no point distorting a phrase like 'regime change' and so on... What we are calling for is free and fair elections... What is troubling today is that large numbers of people have been cut from the electoral rolls as the result of a completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal process. This is why we are calling for all this to be undone... It's a constitutional issue. It's not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that..." He adds, "...Democracy is not a gift of anybody... we, the ordinary citizens of India, are the custodians of it... Every Indian citizen has the right to protect our democracy... All I'm saying is we are asking institutions like the Election Commission to behave themselves, to perform as they are required to by the democratic Constitution of India. That's all it is. I'm not in any way challenging these institutions as institutions. I'm challenging the way they are behaving, the way they are conducting themselves, and that is something that honestly all of us in India should be concerned about..." October 19, 2026

Kiren Rijiju alleges conspiracy to incite violence in India

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that a similar conspiracy like France and Bangladesh had been hatched in India as well. ''The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France; a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well. Anti-India gangs and some politicians had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on our streets. But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France. Regime change in India is absolutely possible but nly through elections, not through Soros,'' Rijiju said.