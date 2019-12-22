Headlines

India, Iran to speed up Chabahar project, reaffirm 'unbreakable' ties

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 22, 2019, 11:19 PM IST

India and Iran on Sunday agreed to speed up work on the Chabahar project while reaffirming "ancient, historic and unbreakable" ties.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting during which other than Chabahar, regional and global issues came up for discussion.

In a tweet, the EAM said, "A very good conversation on the regional and global picture. India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests"

"Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project," he added. 

The operation of the Shaheed Beheshti Port at Chabahar was taken over by India Ports Global Co last December and since then over 5 lakh tons of cargo has been handled, includeing exports from Afghanistan which began in February 2019. 

In a meet last week, India, Afghanistan and Iran agreed to include Mormugoa and New Mangalore Port from India in the designated route under the Chabahar Agreement. 

This is the 4th meeting between EAM Jaishankar-FM Zarif. They have already met in Dushanbe, New York, Baku on the sidelines of multilateral events. They will next meet in January in Delhi during Iran FM's India visit.

