India International Trade Fair 2025: IITF to be held at Bharat Mandapam from THIS date; Check timings, ticket fares, nearest Metro station

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 will take place in New Delhi from November 14 to 27 under the theme 'Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat'. The event will showcase India’s diversity, technological advancements, and cultural programs.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: The India International Trade Fair (IITF), one of the country's most anticipated events, is set to take place in New Delhi from November 14 to 27, 2025. The 44th edition of this iconic fair will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and is expected to draw a large crowd from across the globe. This year’s theme, 'Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat', highlights India's unity in diversity and its progress toward national integration and growth.

Key Highlights of IITF 2025

Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the IITF will showcase India's vibrant regional diversity. The official Partner States for the event are Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, while Jharkhand will be the Focus State. This diverse representation will give visitors a chance to explore a wide variety of regional cultures, cuisines, and achievements.

One of the key attractions of IITF 2025 will be its focus on India’s technological advancements. The event will feature displays of cutting-edge innovations in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, deep-tech, and operating systems. As part of India’s ambitious vision for the future, the fair will also showcase how these advancements are helping to push the country towards its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2047.

In addition to the technological exhibits, the fair will also host a wide range of seminars, workshops, and conferences that will bring together thought leaders, business experts, and entrepreneurs from various sectors. The event promises to be a vibrant blend of business opportunities, cultural experiences, and educational exchanges, with something for everyone.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Timings and Dates

Event Dates: November 14 to 27, 2025

Business Days (B2B Focus): November 14 to 18

Public Days: November 19 to 27

Public Timings: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

The general public can visit during these timings, enjoying the diverse exhibitions, food, and cultural programs.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Tickets Availability and Prices

Tickets for IITF 2025 are available for purchase both online via the ITPO website and at select Delhi Metro Stations. It’s advisable to purchase tickets in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. Prices may vary based on the type of entry: business or public, and are expected to be affordable for all visitors. Keep an eye on the official ITPO website for ticket updates and specific pricing details.

India International Trade Fair 2025 Venue and Visiting Hours

The venue for IITF 2025 will be the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This sprawling exhibition centre has been the focal point for numerous trade fairs in the past and is well-equipped to handle large crowds. For visitors, the most convenient way to reach Pragati Maidan is via the Supreme Court Metro Station on the Blue Line.

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Visitor Entry Gates: Gate Nos. 3 and 4 (on Bhairon Road) and Gate Nos. 6 & 10 (on Mathura Road)

Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What to Expect at IITF 2025

During the 14-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to explore:

Regional cuisines, offering a taste of India’s rich culinary heritage

Cultural programs celebrating the country’s traditions

Developmental achievements, showcasing the progress made in various sectors

The IITF is not just a trade fair; it’s a celebration of India’s progress, diversity, and innovation. Whether you’re interested in exploring new business prospects, learning about technological advancements, or simply enjoying the cultural displays, IITF 2025 promises to offer an enriching experience for all.

With preparations already underway, the India International Trade Fair 2025 is gearing up to be a significant event on India’s trade and cultural calendar. Be sure to mark your calendars for November 14-27, and don’t miss the chance to experience this vibrant exhibition of India’s unity and progress.