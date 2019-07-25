India in touch with Pak on consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan also said that it was working to grant consular access to Jadhav.

Day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, India on Thursday said it is in touch with Pak authorities regarding the same.

New Delhi has conveyed its demand for full consular access under the ICJ verdict and Vienna convention to Islamabad.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Speaking at the weekly Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "There has been favourable judgement from the International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. We expect that full consular access should be granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest in full compliance with the ICJ's judgment. We are in touch with Pakistani authorities in this regard."

India got a major victory on last week at ICJ, with the Hague-based UN court directing Islamabad to give India consular access to Kulbhushan. The court declared that Pakistan is under obligation to inform Jadhav without further "delay of his rights."

The court ordered Pakistan to make an "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and death sentence and also grant consular access.

The court unanimously found that it had jurisdiction in the case and by a vote of 15-1, pronounced its verdict, with the sole dissenting Judge being Ad Hoc Judge Tassdduq Hussain Jillani was is the former Chief justice of Pakistan.

India was first informed of his custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25 2016, after which in 2017, Islamabad announced that a military court had awarded death sentence to him.

New Delhi then went to the world court on May 8, 2017 and filed a case against Pakistan for “for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963” and got a stay on his hanging.

"We said (earlier) that consular access will be given and (now) work has been started on that," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters during his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.