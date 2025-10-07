India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusional Tirade'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...

Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...

Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked

Meet 56-year-old man who earns Rs 1.8 crore every year, still does janitorial work because…, his name is…

Attempt to take over Tata Sons gains momentum, Noel Tata's decisions under fire, THIS party stepping in to resolve, it is...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look

Who is Anthony Armstrong? New CFO of Elon Musk’s Rs 10025418432300 xAI group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 Crowns Six Queens in Goa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusional Tirade'

Speaking at the UNSC debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for its "delusional tirade" against India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

India hits back at Pakistan's allegations about Kashmiri women at UNSC: ‘Delusional Tirade'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    India has once again ripped apart Pakistan's hollow claims at the United Nations, during a debate on women, peace and security.

    Speaking at the UNSC debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for its "delusional tirade" against India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

    Ambassador Harish highlighted how Pakistan conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971, where a genocidal mass rape of 4,00,000 women citizens by Pakistan's own army. He underscored how the world sees through Pakistan's propaganda and said that Pakistan distracts the world through hyperbole.

    "Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on women, peace and security agenda is unblemished and unscathed. A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole," he said.

    "This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan's propaganda", the Indian envoy said.

    India's response came to the remarks of Counsellor Saima Saleem, who is part of Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

    The UNSC debate on Women Peace and Security was held to mark 25 years of Resolution 1325. This UN resolution was adopted in the year 2000 and marked the impact of disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.The resolution largely focuses on the prevention of any violations of women's rights, especially during conflicts.

    Earlier in his address to the UN General Assembly in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had taken a sharp dig at Pakistan without naming the country." India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country".

    On the issue of Pakistan and terrorism, he had highlighted, "When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned... Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them."

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'
    Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife Akansha Jindal
    Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during IND vs PAK clash
    Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC CoC
    Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....
    Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends...
    Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'
    Mohanlal receives honour from Kerala Chief Minister for winning Dadasaheb Phalke
    Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'
    Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE