India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...

India slammed Pakistan’s criticism of the Ram Temple flag hoisting, urging Islamabad to examine its own human rights abuses and minority repression instead.



Reacting sharply to Pakistan's comment on the Ram Temple flag hoisting ceremony, India slammed it and advised Islamabad to look into its dismal human rights record, a long record of bigotry and repression of its minorities. Addressing a media briefing, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records, rather than delivering hypocritical homilies."

India-Pakistan Ram Temple row

He said further, "We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others." Jaiswal added, "Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records."

MEA Slams Pakistan

He replied to Pakistan, which had sought to draw the international community's attention towards the flag-hoisting, calling it an example of "Islamophobia" and "heritage desecration," referring to the December 6, 1992, demolition of the Babri Masjid. In an official statement issued a day earlier, the Islamic country had attacked the government and the judiciary, which allowed the construction of the Ram Mandir, calling it the "Indian state's discriminatory approach towards minorities."

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a sacred saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It marked the formal completion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple more than a year after its consecration.