HomeIndia

INDIA

India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'

This comes after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly detained for nearly 18 hours and harassed at Shanghai Pudong Airport as Chinese immigration officials reportedly refused to recognise her Indian passport.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 01:00 AM IST

India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
India on Tuesday strongly objected to the detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese authorities at the Shanghai international airport, terming the incident a violation of international norms and bilateral understanding. This comes after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly detained for nearly 18 hours and harassed at Shanghai Pudong Airport as Chinese immigration officials reportedly refused to recognise her Indian passport.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the matter has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. "Chinese authorities have yet to provide any credible justification for their actions, which contravene established international air travel conventions and their own visa-free transit policy," Jaiswal said. He reiterated India's consistent position that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country. "This is a fact beyond dispute. No amount of denial or misrepresentation by China can alter this reality," he added. In an official statement, China had denied that the Indian woman was harassed and reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan, was its territory.

The incident has further strained diplomatic ties, with India demanding accountability and adherence to international norms from China. The Indian woman, Prema Thongdok, who hails from Rupa in West Kameng district and has lived in the UK for several years, was traveling from London to Japan for a vacation on November 21 when her three-hour layover turned into a prolonged and distressing detention. She detailed her ordeal on social media and in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).

