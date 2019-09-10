India hits back after Pak-China joint statement mentions J&K; raises concern over CPEC

Both Pakistan and China have been trying to rake up Kashmir at international forums.

India on Tuesday slammed the mention of Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Islamabad and raised its concerns regarding the massive Beijing-led infrastructure project -- China Pakistan Economic Corridor -- in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rejecting Jammu and Kashmir's reference, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "J&K is an integral part of India."

The joint statement issued last week said, "Both sides further exchanged views on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues... China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation."

Both Pakistan and China have been trying to rake up Kashmir at international forums after New Delhi's decision to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories.

On August 16, India was able to thwart a joint effort by Bejing and Islamabad to raise Kashmir at the United Nations security council (UNSC).

Pakistan was keen on an emergency session on Kashmir which could not happen due to lack of support at the council.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has expressed its concern to "both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called “China Pakistan Economic Corridor” saying it "resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied J&K" and asked them "to cease such actions."

CPEC passes through PoK, a region that has been under Pakistani occupation since 1947. India has boycotted China's one belt one road initiative due to CPEC, which New Delhi says violates its sovereignty.