India hits back after Pak-China joint statement mentions J&K; raises concern over CPEC

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Times when BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

India

India

India hits back after Pak-China joint statement mentions J&K; raises concern over CPEC

Both Pakistan and China have been trying to rake up Kashmir at international forums.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 03:59 PM IST

India on Tuesday slammed the mention of Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Islamabad and raised its concerns regarding the massive Beijing-led infrastructure project -- China Pakistan Economic Corridor -- in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rejecting Jammu and Kashmir's reference, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "J&K is an integral part of India."

The joint statement issued last week said, "Both sides further exchanged views on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues... China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation."

Both Pakistan and China have been trying to rake up Kashmir at international forums after New Delhi's decision to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories. 

On August 16, India was able to thwart a joint effort by Bejing and Islamabad to raise Kashmir at the United Nations security council (UNSC).  

Pakistan was keen on an emergency session on Kashmir which could not happen due to lack of support at the council. 

Meanwhile, New Delhi has expressed its concern to "both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called “China Pakistan Economic Corridor” saying it "resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied J&K" and asked them "to cease such actions."

CPEC passes through PoK, a region that has been under Pakistani occupation since 1947. India has boycotted China's one belt one road initiative due to CPEC, which New Delhi says violates its sovereignty. 

