India highlights five global crises facing G20 nations at New Delhi meeting

G20 Meeting: India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar addressed the opening segment of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, highlighting the major challenges facing the world today. He mentioned global issues related to conflicts, the Covid pandemic, food, fuel, and fertilizer security. In light of current geopolitical tensions, Jaishankar underlined that the G20 grouping "bears an exceptional responsibility" in finding common directions to address these challenges.

Jaishankar emphasized that nations may not always agree on everything, but they must find common ground to address pressing and systematic challenges. He noted that the future of multilateralism depends on the ability of countries to adapt to a changing world, particularly in areas like food and energy security. Jaishankar urged the G20 to develop long-term solutions that prioritize development cooperation.

The Indian foreign minister also highlighted the need for reforms in the current global architecture. He noted that the United Nations' membership has quadrupled since its inception, yet the organization does not reflect today's politics, economics, demographics, or aspirations. Jaishankar insisted that global decision-making must be democratised if multilateralism is to have a future.

Jaishankar also stressed the importance of addressing issues related to food, fuel, and fertilizer security, particularly for developing countries. He noted that these issues are make-or-break for many countries and must not be relegated to the periphery of the international discourse. The G20 must be sensitive to the needs of all its partners, especially the more vulnerable ones. Jaishankar called for demand-driven and sustainable cooperation based on ownership and transparency.

Finally, Jaishankar highlighted the need for more reliable and resilient supply chains, particularly in light of recent events that have underlined the risks of depending on limited geographies. He urged the G20 to strive for more resilient supply chains that can withstand disruptions.

