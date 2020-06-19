India held responsible by China for Galwan valley face-off

China has blamed India on Friday (June 19) regarding the face-off between Indian and Chinese army troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley region, stating that the responsibility entirely lies with India.

"Regarding the serious situation in Galwan valley, right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side. India and China are in talks to ease the situation," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

His remarks came on a question regarding a call to boycott all Chinese products in India.

Lijian also added how China hopes that the two countries can join forces to work together and maintain long term development of bilateral relations.

A total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

As of Thursday afternoon, eighteen soldiers are currently at the Indian Army`s hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. No one is in a critical condition as of now, all are stable, said Indian Army sources.

"No one critical as of now, all are stable. 18 soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals they should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon," said Indian Army sources.