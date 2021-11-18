India has world's third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem: PM Modi at Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on the theme India's technology evolution and revolution. The Sydney Dialogue is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and is being held from November 17 to November 19.

While addressing the Sydney Dialogue PM Modi said, "It is a great honour for the people of India that you have invited me to deliver the keynote at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue. I see this as a recognition of India's central role in the Indo Pacific region and in the emerging digital world."

The idea behind Sydney Dialogue is to bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

"We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy and society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security," PM Modi said in his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that India has the world's third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem. He went on to say that new unicorns are coming up every few weeks to provide solutions to everything from health to national security.

PM Modi also pointed out that India's industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for the conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity. "We are investing in developing indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence," Modi added.

The event will also witness keynote addresses by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.