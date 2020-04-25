India has placed orders for 9.5 Lakhs COVID-19 test kits from South Korea, says Indian Envoy

India has placed an order of 9.5 lakh COVID test kits from South Korea even as focus increases on a subsidiary of South Korean company starting to manufacture kits in Manesar. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Indian envoy to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan said the aim is to "get best possible prices and the best possible quality and the shortest possible delivery schedule". She also said that the Indian Foreign Secretary and Korean vice foreign minister along with members of other Indo Pacific countries are speaking on a weekly basis on how best they can work to tackle the crisis.

Sidhant Sibal: Role played by the Indian mission in South Korea in taking care of Indian citizens?

Sripriya Ranganathan: Our mission in Seoul has been constantly engaging with the community right from the start of the pandemic in Korea. We have about 13000 people that include, a large number of students and they are spread out all across the country. So what we have tried to do, taking in view the advice of the Korean government, that there should be social distancing and that we should refrain from unavoidable travel and so on. We have used video conferencing and we have also used our website and social media platforms to remain in constant touch with our community. My officers have been holding weekly video conferences with representatives of all our community association as well as with student body leaders so that we are able to inform them of the advice of the periodic update that has been coming from the Korean govt and we have also been able to hear from them the kind of difficulties they are facing. We have been able to reassure them that we are there whenever they have any difficulties, I think this has been very effective, in that we have managed to give our people the confidence that there is no reason for them to panic, and the very positive outcome has been we have not had a single case of a positive person being detected from amongst our own community in Korea and God willing that will remain the same. We have also been supporting those of our community in need, by supplying masks and hand sanitizers through various community associations when they were finding it difficult to find them in the open market. Sidhant Sibal: How India & South Korea are cooperating to dealing with COVID-19 crisis?

Sripriya Ranganathan: I think India and the Republic of Korea have a great deal to offer each other in this time of crisis. We already have had and are continuing to have regular conversations between our leadership, Our Prime Minister and Korean President had spoken on April 9, in which they had apprised each other of the respective approaches, the solution they have devised for handling the crisis in India and in Korea respectively and had also agreed that all possible assistance will be extended by both our govt to each other at this time of need. Our foreign secretary and Korean vice foreign minister have been speaking on weekly basis along with other members of the Indo pacific countries, and we have been talking about how best we can pool our, thoughts and ideas and work out the way forward to get out of the crisis at the earliest. In terms of medical supplies, we are finding that there is lot of scope of sourcing our needs, in terms of COVID test kits as well as other protective clothing and so on from Korean companies who have created a niche for themself by way of quality and price competitiveness of what they have to offer. ICMR has already approved the products of some of the Korean companies and many of our agencies, both central govt, and state govt agencies placed orders for about 9.5 lakh test kits, we are expecting around 2 million tests kits to be sourced from Korea in the coming weeks. We are also hoping that Korean companies will be able to manufacture from India so that our needs for much needed medical supplies can be met from India. In fact, one of the Korean companies has made a beginning in this direction. Its Indian subsidiary has started manufacturing from its Manesar plant for COVID-19 test kits, this company has received its license from ICMR on April 14 and it has started manufacturing from April 20. Looking ahead, I expect that Indian and Korean research institutions and scientists alike will be able to work together so that they are able the leverage the respective strengthens in coming up with innovative solutions that will help our govts in addressing this pandemic.

Sidhant Sibal: What are we are purchasing in terms of PPE or ventilators from South Korea?

Sripriya Ranganathan: As I mentioned a short while ago, at the moment, we have negotiated for picking up of a large number of COVID 19 test kits from Korean companies, this has been possible because there are a number of Korean companies that have reoriented there manufacturing to start producing COVID test kits, and also because these companies have got the requisite certification and are also authorized to export by the Korean government. Apart from this, we have also been looking at how far Korean companies can meet our country's need for protective clothing, mask, gloves, ventilators, and so on. What the embassy has been doing is to work on the basis of requirements that have been indicated to our ministry by ICMR, try to find the companies that are qualified and have the necessary background and experience to supply these items and are constantly keeping ICMR informed of the products that are available here, the technical specifications, prices and so on. Once ICMR works out what are the products that are most suitable, most required by our people, we are proceeding to negotiate further with those companies so that we are able to get the best possible prices and the best possible quality and the shortest possible delivery schedule from these companies. We have been working in constant coordination with our ministry, with the ICMR, with other central govt agencies, with various state govt agencies in this very very important exercise.

Sidhant Sibal: What do you think about the South Korea model and have we shared any Indian model to tackle the crisis?

Sripriya Ranganathan: I must say the South Korean Government's strategy, which is the 3 T strategy--testing, tracing, and treating has been very very effective in enabling the govt to bring the outbreak under check. They have used a lot of technology in the efforts, which is focused on aggressive and early testing to the widest possible degree. In the technological field, they have used their GPS data, they have used CCTV data, they have used credit card transactions data to map the movement of people who have been detected as COVID-19 positive, put this information out very widely through the messaging system, local district offices, and social media platforms. As a result of this and as a result of the wholehearted cooperation, which the people of Korea have given to the govt in the effort, they have really managed to bring down the number of new cases to an amazing degree and today cases of less than 10 are added per day, which I think is remarkable by any standards. At the same time, the kind of steps, we have taken in India which includes, the prime minister's call for a Janta curfew, the lockdown we have managed to implement in our country has won respect in Korea, given the size of our population and the scale of operation we have to undertake. There is a lot of optimism that these measures will help us keep the virus under check in our own country. In so far, what we have in common, there is shared faith in the traditional system of medicines, traditional methods to build up immunity which will sit alongside conventional western methods of medicine. Just as we have a lot of faith in yoga and in turmeric, ginger and other such herbs in building up our immune systems in the overall psychological health of our people, the Koreans have a lot of faith in yoga and ginseng and turmeric has become quite a rage over here and in these aspects, we have a lot in common. As I have mentioned earlier, our PM has spoken to the president of Korea, our Foreign secretary and Korean vice foreign minister and other foreign secretaries of the Indo pacific countries are speaking on the regular basis and I have no doubt we will continue to share ideas, information and best practices that will enable us to work together to counter the pandemic.

Sidhant Sibal: How are the Indian diplomat faring.. it hasn't been easy for diplomats too?

Sripriya Ranganathan: It is certainly been an unusual time for all of us at the embassy, the usual methods that we used to teach to Koreans and others in Korea have not been possible in this situation, we have been very very disciplined and clear that we have to follow the advice that has been given by Korean authorities. From time to time, we have been practising social distancing and we have been rigorous in our use of hand sanitizers, mask and so on. As to the extent possible, our local staff has been encouraged to work from home, so that we are able to reduce the risk by use of public transport and enable them to continue the work while they remain safe at home. We have been using technology to do as much as we can so that we don't lose the momentum that we have gained with all our work in the past few months. This is something we have used not only in our interaction with the Indian community and others who are spread across the country but also with the people back home in India where we have used video conference and telephone calls to keep up the momentum. This apart, our cultural centre has remained very very vibrant. We have taken our yoga sessions, dance classes online, in fact, we are trying to do some experiments on providing classes on Indian cooking online. Our yoga teacher is also doing her bit to keep all of us at the embassy healthy. We have been doing our yoga every day just before lunch so that we build up our own immunity. Off course as I have mentioned earlier the embassy is continuing to work hard, to really serve as a bridge between agencies back home in India. Our ministry, ICMR as well as our various state govt who are looking for support by way of sourcing of much-needed COVID-19 related material and the companies here in Korea which are qualified and certified to export many of these products. We have been liaising with people at both ends so that we are able to figure out what exactly is needed by our agencies in India and try to make the best possible match with what Koreans have to offer, so this is how we are adjusting to new COVID 19 realities.