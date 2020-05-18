India has only 7.1 cases per lakh population against global average of 60: Centre

India has recorded only 7.1 cases per lakh population against 60 cases per lakh population global average as aggressive and early measures so far have shown encouraging results, the government said on Monday.

"Government of India is pursuing its pre-emptive and pro-active approach for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. COVID-19 management efforts are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

India currently has 56,316 active cases while a total of 36,824 people have been cured of COVID-19 - a recovery rate of 38.29% - out of total 96,169 cases. 3012 people have passed away due to COVID-19.

"In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx. 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole," the Health Ministry said.

Spain has the highest number of cases per lakh population of 494, followed by US' 431, Italy's 372 and the UK's 361.

The ministry issued fresh guidelines on May 17 to the states for categorization of red, orange and green zones. As per these guidelines, states have been asked to categorize districts, municipal corporations, or if warranted subdivision, ward or any other administrative unit as red, orange, green zone as per their field assessment.

This has to be done based on multifactorial analysis on the combination of the parameters shared by MoHFW, which are namely, total active cases, active cases per lakh population, doubling rate (calculated over 7 days period), case fatality rate, testing ratio and test confirmation rate, the ministry said.

In the containment zones, active search for cases through the house to house surveillance by special teams, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, contact tracing, clinical management of all confirmed cases are the priority tasks, it said, adding that active involvement of community should be sought in this regard.