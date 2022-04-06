‘India has chosen side of peace’: MEA Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war, Bucha killings

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered its second month, the horrific state of the town of Bucha has left the entire world stunned by the atrocities that Ukraine has reported. Addressing this, India has also put forward their stand on the situation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made it clear that India is very strongly against the situation between Russia and Ukraine and if the country has to pick a side, it is choosing the side of peace in the entire conflict.

During a discussion in Lok Sabha related to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Jaishankar addressed the reports of civilian executions and other atrocities that took place in Bucha and said India is “deeply disturbed” by the news.

The foreign minister said, “We are strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes.”

Jaishankar also added, “If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN.”

All the members of the Parliament would agree that India’s approach towards the situation needs to be guided by its national beliefs and values, national structure, and national strategy, Jaishankar said, while reiterating that the country strongly condemns the killings.

He said, “One should bear in mind that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, on respect for international law and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.”

Calling for a probe into the Bucha killings, Jaishankar further said, “We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation.”

(With inputs from agencies)