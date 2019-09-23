Headlines

India has a true friend in White House: PM to Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

"This is extraordinary, this unprecedented. We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible" Modi said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 12:59 AM IST

 India has a true friend in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while welcoming US President Donald Trump to the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday.

The community summit, the first of its scale, is being held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

"This is extraordinary, this unprecedented. We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in America's future and a strong resolve to 'Make America Great Again'," Modi told the 50,000-strong crowd, with a smiling Trump standing beside him.

"We in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump, 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar', rang loud and clear," he said, referring to a viral video from 2016 where Trump can be heard saying the slogan.

"From CEO to Commander-in-Chief, from board rooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere," the Indian leader added.

Modi was given the key to Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner after he reached the venue on Sunday.

A bipartisan congressional delegation welcomed the leader on stage, with the crowd chanting "Modi! Modi!". He won hearts by bowing to the gathered Indian-American community, which roared with appreciation in return. 

 

