India has 505 COVID-19 cases per million against global average of 1453, death rate among lowest in world

India has one of the lowest cases of COVID-19 per million population in the world, data shared by the government showed on Tuesday.

According to the WHO Situation Report 168 dated July 6, India has 505.37 cases per million population while the global average is at 1453.25, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of COVID-19 per million population, while Peru, US, Brazil and Spain have 9070.8, 8560.5, 7419.1 and 5358.7 cases per million population respectively, it said.

The WHO report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India’s cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.29.

The UK has witnessed 651.4 cases of COVID-19 related deaths per million population, while the metric for Spain, Italy, France and the US is 607.1, 576.6, 456.7 and 391.0 respectively.

The ministry said hospital infrastructure has been ramped up in the country to adequately and effectively manage the cases.

"The preparedness included the arrangement of oxygen support, ICU and ventilator facilities. As on 7th July 2020, there are 1201 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 2611 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 9909 COVID Care Centres to look after COVID patients from those with very severe to very mild symptoms. Such level of preparedness has shown results in continuously improving the Recovery Rate and resulting in low Case Fatality Rate," it said.

Early detection and timely effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries, it added.

Enhanced focus on “Test, Trace, Treat”, further augmented with various measures has facilitated widespread COVID-19 testing by states and UTs, it added.

The testing lab network continues to expand with more number of labs being added in various states and UTs. With 793 labs in the government sector and 322 private labs, there are as many as 1115 labs in the country.