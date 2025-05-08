India has gunned down two Pakistan's JF-17 fighter aircrafts, DGISPR confirmed on Thursday, i.e., May 8.

India has gunned down two Pakistan's JF-17 fighter aircrafts, DGISPR confirmed on Thursday, i.e., May 8. This comes after Pakistan directed missile attacks at Jammu civil airport, Samba,, RS Pura, Arnia and neighhbouring areas. However, most of them were intercepted by Indian air defence system.

India has also successfully destroyed Pak's F-16 fighter jet. This comes amid the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian armed forces - in response to the Pahalgam tragedy which claimed 26 lives. In one of the most significant military actions launched by India, nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Jammu has observed a total blackout amid escalations with Pakistan. A total blackout has also been observed at Vaishno Devi Temple - a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site.

Operation Sindoor

After the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a press briefing that Pahalgam terror attack was "original escalation" by Pakistan and that India merely responded in "controlled, precise, measured, considered and non-escalatory" manner.

"Pakistan escalated on April 22, we are only responding to escalation. If further escalation, the response will be in the appropriate domain," Misri said.

Meanwhile, on the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles - a move successfully foiled by the Indian armed forces.