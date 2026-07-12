India declares one-day mourning over death of ex-Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had condoled Sheikh Al-Thani's death, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a true friend of India. "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," he said.

The Indian government has declared one-day national mourning on Monday (July 13) over the death of the former ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, also known as Father Emir of the Middle Eastern country. The Indian flag will fly at half-mast across the country and there will be no official entertainment through the day, according to a press release from the government.

PM Modi condoles demise

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled Sheikh Al-Thani's death, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a true friend of India. "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. May his soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

Who was Sheikh Al-Thani?

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to soon travel to Qatar to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the official press release said. A number of world leaders, including Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, have also expressed condolences over the passing of Al-Thani, regarded as the architect of modern-day Qatar. Al-Thani is credited for turning around Qatar's economy, leading the nation as it became one of the world's biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Al-Thani had seized power from his father in a bloodless coup in 1995. In 2013, he abdicated the throne and handed power to his fourth son, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is the current Emir of Qatar.