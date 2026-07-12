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India declares one-day mourning over death of ex-Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had condoled Sheikh Al-Thani's death, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a true friend of India. "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," he said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 09:45 PM IST

India declares one-day mourning over death of ex-Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (Photo: Amiri Diwan).
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The Indian government has declared one-day national mourning on Monday (July 13) over the death of the former ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, also known as Father Emir of the Middle Eastern country. The Indian flag will fly at half-mast across the country and there will be no official entertainment through the day, according to a press release from the government.

PM Modi condoles demise

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled Sheikh Al-Thani's death, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a true friend of India. "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. May his soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

Who was Sheikh Al-Thani?

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to soon travel to Qatar to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the official press release said. A number of world leaders, including Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, have also expressed condolences over the passing of Al-Thani, regarded as the architect of modern-day Qatar. Al-Thani is credited for turning around Qatar's economy, leading the nation as it became one of the world's biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Al-Thani had seized power from his father in a bloodless coup in 1995. In 2013, he abdicated the throne and handed power to his fourth son, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is the current Emir of Qatar.

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