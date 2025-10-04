India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'

India has submitted a written assurance or sovereign guarantee to the UK court that fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi will only be facing trial and not questioned. Earlier India gave a similar assurance to Belgium in the case regarding another fugitive Mehul Choksi.

As Nirav Modi extradition 's hearing in London's Westminster court nears, India has assured the UK court that fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi will not be questioned in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) bank fraud case. The hearing of Nirav Modi's extradition to India is scheduled for 23rd November in Westminster.

India has submitted a written assurance or soverighn guarantee to the UK through the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), that read, “Nirav Modi will not be taken into custody or questioned in the PNB case, he will only be facing trial.” Earlier India gave a similar assurance to Belgium in the case regarding another fugitive Mehul Choksi.

Separate barrack for Nirav Modi in India

India gave a sovereign guarantee that in no circumstances he will be questioned in this case, if he comes back to India. In November 2022 when the London High Court dismissed his plea, where he plead that he should not be extradited back to India. Nirav Modi has said that prison in India are in conditions of human rights violation. India has told UK that he will be kept in a separate barrack in a Mumbai's Arthur Road jail barrack number 12.

India's assurance comes amid Nirav Modi's plea in the UK court against his extradition to India. The UK court has Nirav Modi has rejected his 10th bail application on grounds that he's a flight risk. India have also moved application against his bail.

The fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi is wanted in the PNB bank fraud case is in UK prison jail since March 2019. Indra federal agencies have accused him and his uncle Mehul Choksi for carrying out the biggest bank fraud in 2022.