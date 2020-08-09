India gifts 10 ventilators to Nepal army amidst COVID-19 crisis

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Indian Army gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army on Sunday. The ventilators are designed for many applications including advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support.

They were handed over by Indian envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Sukirtimaya Rashtradeep General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepal Army. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the "Honorary rank" to present Nepal Army chief in January 2019.

Indian mission in a release said, "The Indian army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two Armies."

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, "These ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. They can be used in support of secondary care in hospitals with ICU, tertiary multispecialty hospitals and dedicated ICUs. Further, due to their compact nature, they are portable and handy in the transportation of patients requiring intensive care."

"During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the pandemic," the Embassy added.

The ICU can be used for secondary care in hospitals and since they are compact, they are handy in the transportation of patients requiring intensive care.

Nepal has recorded a total of 22,592 positive cases of coronavirus and 73 people have succumbed to the disease so far, according to Johns Hopkins University dashboard.