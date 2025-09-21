India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its next gen submarine with new capabilities; check details

India’s Navy will soon be upgraded with a powerful nuclear reactor, developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), to generate 200 MW of electricity. The Centre has developed the reactor to be equipped in S5 Nuclear Class Submarine and Nuclear Attack Submarine (Project 77), which would double the capabilities of the submarines.

Currently, India’s submarines, namely INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, have a nuclear reactor of 83 MWe, while the third, INS Aridhaman, is going through trials. The reactors in these submarines are comparatively small, due to which the vessels are unable to stay in the waters for long and thereby impacting the missions. Unlike these, the new reactor is powered with 200 MWe and therefore doubles the power of the vessels, enabling them to stay longer in deep oceans and prolonging the missions.

How powerful is the S5 Class submarine?

The S5 class submarine is India's next-generation ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which will be double the size of the Arihant class (with a displacement of 13,000 tons). Built with 12-16 ICBMs (K-5 SLBMs with a range of 5,000 km), the Project 75 Alpha attack submarines (SSN) can easily destroy enemy ships.

The new reactor will fuel the capacities of these submarines, equipping them with high speed, long range, and stealth capabilities. According to scientists, the upgrade is a cautious step to strengthen India’s defence against China's increasing naval nuclear power. As China's submarine power is growing at a fast pace with newer technologies, India needs to boost its naval capabilities with powerful technology.

India to build 4 gigantic warships

On a related note, the Indian Navy is likely to issue a tender soon for building four large warships known as the Landing Platform Dock (LPD) at a cost of around Rs 80,000 crore. It is also aiming to possess the capability of operating fixed-wing naval drones from the warships and use them as command-and-control centres for carrying out operations on shore from sea for prolonged durations.

While talking to ANI, defence officials said, “The Defence Ministry is expected to soon take up the Indian Navy proposal, expected to be worth around Rs 80,000 crore, at a high-level meeting. The project would be one of the biggest for building surface warships in the country.”