India gets consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India on Thursday got consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Earlier this month, Pakistan had announced that it will give second consular access to Jadhav, inviting his father and wife to meet him.

This time, New Delhi had called for 'unimpeded and unconditional' access, unlike what happened last time.

This is the second access given to India withn one year. In September 2019, India got first consular access for Kulbhushan Jhadav in three years with Indian deputy high commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad meeting him for two hours. The diplomat found Jhadav under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims", according to release issued by India's Ministry of external affairs.

Pakistan earlier this month had also said that Jadhav has refused review petition offered to him by the government and instead he will go for mercy petition.

Pakistan's Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said, "Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction."

On May 20, Pakistan had enacted an ordinance to implement the International Court of Justice's order under which appeal can be made to Islamabad High Court within two months. Jadhav was given a chance to file a review petition on June 17.

Pakistan even claimed that it has 'repeatedly' written to Indian High Commission inviting them to file a review at Islamabad High Court and initiate the reconsideration process.

India maintains that Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran and New Delhi was first informed about his custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25, 2016, after which in 2017, Islamabad announced that military has awarded death sentence to him.