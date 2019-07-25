India gets consular access to Indian crew of Iranian oil tanker seized by UK

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeIndia

India

India gets consular access to Indian crew of Iranian oil tanker seized by UK

The Iranian tanker Grace 1 was detained off Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, for allegedly carrying oil to Syria.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 08:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has been given consular access to 24 Indian sailors who were taken into custody after an Iranian tanker was detained by British authorities.

The Iranian tanker Grace 1 was detained off Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, for allegedly carrying oil to Syria in violations of the sanctions imposed on Tehran. 

The access was given on Wednesday and a three-member team from Indian mission in London met all 24 crew members. 

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Crew members were calm and compose and no sense of panic" and Indian diplomats assured that government of "will take all necessary steps for early release and repatriation." 

On the 18 Indians onboard the UK oil tanker Stena Impero detained by Iran, India is still trying to get access. 

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Iranian Ambassador in Delhi and Indian Ambassador in Tehran also had meetings with senior officials of Iranian foreign ministry regarding the issue.

Stena Impero was detained two weeks ago for "failing to respect international maritime rules", according to Iranian authorities. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE