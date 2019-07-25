India gets consular access to Indian crew of Iranian oil tanker seized by UK

The Iranian tanker Grace 1 was detained off Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, for allegedly carrying oil to Syria.

India has been given consular access to 24 Indian sailors who were taken into custody after an Iranian tanker was detained by British authorities.

The Iranian tanker Grace 1 was detained off Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, for allegedly carrying oil to Syria in violations of the sanctions imposed on Tehran.

The access was given on Wednesday and a three-member team from Indian mission in London met all 24 crew members.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Crew members were calm and compose and no sense of panic" and Indian diplomats assured that government of "will take all necessary steps for early release and repatriation."

On the 18 Indians onboard the UK oil tanker Stena Impero detained by Iran, India is still trying to get access.

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Iranian Ambassador in Delhi and Indian Ambassador in Tehran also had meetings with senior officials of Iranian foreign ministry regarding the issue.

Stena Impero was detained two weeks ago for "failing to respect international maritime rules", according to Iranian authorities.