India is planning a large-scale diplomatic initiative aimed at exposing Pakistan's continued support for terrorism on the global stage. According to reliable sources, around 40 multi-party parliamentarians will form seven groups and travel to various regions of the world.

The goal of this initiative is to inform the international community about Pakistan's ongoing support to terrorism and highlighting India's recently launched Operation Sindoor. The tour is expected to span 10 days, commencing on May 23. The groups of parliamentarians are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

This will be the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

While the government has not officially announced the initiative, it is understood that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other agencies are currently preparing documents containing facts and instances to substantiate the allegations against Pakistan.

An official from the MEA is expected to accompany the delegations.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach.Several opposition MPs, including Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sasmit Patra, have reportedly been approached to participate in the campaign.

JDU MP Sanjay Jha, former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid, and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi is also likely to participate.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

