Days after Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, i.e., May 5, met with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Notably, PM Modi has been holding meetings with the chiefs of the three armed forces to discuss the options India can opt for to take military action against Pakistan.

As many as 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack - deadliest since the Pulwama massacre back in 2019 - tensions between India and Pakistan rose with New Delhi taking strong countermeasures to curb cross-border terrorism.

The Prime Minister earlier met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan and other armed forces chiefs- where PM Modi gave a "free-hand" to the armed forces to take military action against Pakistan.

Moreover, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, met PM Modi at his official residence in Delhi on April 30. Similarly, on May 3, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi also met PM Modi at his residence - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

'Beyond their imagination...'

Following the Pahalgam tragedy, Prime Minister Modi vowed to take revenge against terrorists and its backers "at the ends of the earth". During a public rally in Bihar's Madhubani, he asserted that terrorists will get punishment far "beyond their imagination".

India has already taken diplomatic actions against Pakistan including the suspension of Indus Water Treaty, cancelling visas for Pak nationals, shutting Attari-Wagah border and cutting down on the strength of Pak advisors in India.