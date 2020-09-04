India finalises deal with Russia to manufacture AK-47 203 rifles

The Russian media reported that India has finalised deal with Russia on Thursday to manufacture AK-47 203 rifles.

7,70,000 AK-47 203 rifles are required by the Indian army, out of which 1,00,000 will be imported from Russia and the rest will be manufactured in India.

"Both sides welcomed the advance stage of discussions for the establishment in India of an India-Russian Joint Venture for the production of AK203 assault rifles which are considered one of the most modern weapons available for infantry forces." statement released by The Ministry of Defence stated.

"Gen. Shoigu reiterated Russia's commitment to engage actively with our MOD to ensure the success of the 'Make-in-India' programme." the statement further read.

The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport.

The AK-47 203 is the advanced version of the AK-47 rifle. It will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle. The cost of per rifle is expected to be around $1,100 which includes the cost of technology transfer and of setting up the manufacturing unit.

The weapon will be manufactured in Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh.