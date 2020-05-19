India fared better than US, UK in slowing down COVID-19 spread from 100 to 1 lakh cases

france, germany, spain, united kingdom, china, italy, usa, United States, India, coronavirus, novel coronavirus, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2

India's COVID-19 case tally climbed from 100 to one lakh in just 64 days, data sourced from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has revealed. On comparing this with global data, sourced from Worldometers, it has been found out that India's rate is more than double the number of days when compared to the United States and Spain.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll has topped the 3,100-mark as well.

Countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, among others, although they possess far superior healthcare facilities, saw the jump from 100 to one lakh cases in fewer days than India's.

For example, according to the Worldometer data, the USA, Spain, and Germany took 25, 30, and 35 days, respectively, for crossing the one lakh-mark.

Even Italy (36), France (9), and the United Kingdom (42) lost out to India when it came to the number of days to breach the one lakh-mark, indicating that the coronavirus spread faster in these countries and that India, despite having relatively less advanced healthcare infrastructure, succeeded better in slowing down the spread of infection here.

The feat is particularly remarkable considering India's population is the second-largest in the world, next only to China.

As India entered its fourth phase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown on Monday till May 31, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 have come into force. States/UTs and district authorities are taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment, and buffer zones.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have permitted all activities in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, except the ones "specifically prohibited". The entire range of products on online shopping sites are now open for all citizens, irrespective of them residing in red, orange, green, or buffer zones, with the sole exception of containment zones, where e-commerce activity has still not been permitted.

However, activities in containment zones continue to be restricted and monitored. No movement of people is also allowed here.