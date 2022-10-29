India extends curbs on sugar exports till October 2023 (file photo)

India has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday. In May, India, the world's biggest sugar producer, restricted exports through the end of October 22 to contain a rise in domestic prices following records exports.

"Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated October 28.

However, it said these restrictions will not be applicable on sugar being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ duty concession quotas. A specified amount of sugar is exported to these regions under CXL and TRQ (tariff rate quota).

India is expected to produce a record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, a government and industry official said this month.

The government had allowed exports of 100 lakh tonnes of sugar in May, but later allowed another 12 lakh tonnes. This took the total export quota for 2021-22 marketing year to 112 lakh tonne.



India's sugar exports stood at 70 lakh tonne in 2020-21 marketing year, 59 lakh tonne in 2019-20 and 38 lakh tonne in 2018-19. Earlier this month, sugar industry body ISMA had demanded that the government allow exports of 80 lakh tonnes of sugar for 2022-23 marketing year in view of surplus production.

(With inputs from agencies)

