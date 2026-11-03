India expresses 'deep concern' over commercial ship attacks after sailor's death off Oman, urges de-escalation

According to the MEA, the vessel was attacked near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening. There were 14 Indian nationals on board, of which 13 were rescued and one succumbed to injuries. The ministry conveyed condolences.

India condemned the attack on Indian-flagged vessel MSV Al Jusufi off Oman coast that killed one Indian seafarer and led to rescue of 13 others, on Tuesday.

Calling the ongoing attacks on commercial shipping in the region deeply concerning, the Ministry of External Affairs (MAE) sought an immediate end to targeting of civilian vessels and infrastructure.

According to the MEA, the vessel was attacked near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening. There were 14 Indian nationals on board, of which 13 were rescued and one succumbed to injuries. The ministry conveyed condolences.

“We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased," the MEA saId.

After one Indian killed in vessel attack, India urges end to strikes on civilian ships​

Pointing to repeated attacks on commercial vessels, India called on all sides to reduce tensions and work towards a diplomatic resolution of the ongoing conflict in the region.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

The MEA said commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted and called for restoration of free and safe navigation and trade through international waterways in the region in line with international law.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA stated.

Indian seafarer killed after vessel hit by aerial object off Oman coast​

One Indian seafarer died and 13 others were rescued after an Indian vessel carrying 14 crew was struck by an unidentified aerial object off Oman on November 2.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday that the deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

The incident comes amid rising maritime security concerns in the region, with India previously flagging concerns about seafarer safety and attacks on commercial ships to the countries concerned.