India expresses concern over reports of destruction of Buddhist heritage in Gilgit-Baltistan, seeks immediate access

India on Wednesday expressed strong concerns over the reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of Buddhist archaeological sites in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and sought immediate access for its experts to the area in order to restore and preserve this invaluable archaeological heritage.

Reacting to the reports, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We have conveyed our strong concern at reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of invaluable Indian Buddhist heritage located in so called “Gilgit-Baltistan” area of the Indian territory under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan."

"It is a matter of grave concern that the Buddhist symbols are being destroyed and the religious and cultural rights and freedoms are being trampled with impunity in the Indian territories under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Egregious activities of this nature which display contempt for the ancient civilizational and cultural heritage are highly condemnable," he added.

"We have sought immediate access for its experts to the area in order to restore and preserve this invaluable archaeological heritage," the MEA spokesperson further said.

"We have once again called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all illegally occupied territories and end gross violation of political, economic and cultural rights of people living there," he added.