Nasheed attacked: India in touch with Maldives, support extended

Nasheed who is the current speaker of the Maldives Parliament was injured in a bomb blast on Thursday evening and since then has been hospitalized.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: May 08, 2021, 10:09 PM IST

India is in touch with Maldives authorities in the aftermath of the attack on the former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed. Nasheed who is the current speaker of the Maldives Parliament was injured in a bomb blast on Thursday evening and since then has been hospitalized.

As part of the engagement between Male and Delhi, regular ongoing security help continues from the latter. India, a close ally of Maldives was the first country to react after the attack, with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressing his concern. 

In a tweet, he said, "Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated."

According to the ADK Hospital in Male, where Nasheed is admitted, he has a number of life-saving surgeries on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen, and Limbs. He is out of life support and also spoke to his family.

Meanwhile, the Maldives police have announced that they have arrested individuals in connection with Thursday's blast and have also released pictures. Officers from London's metropolitan police and Australian police will also be part of the investigation. The attack on Nasheed is being treated as a terror attack by local authorities and has shocked the country and the region.

