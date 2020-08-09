India exploring avenues to help Mauritius deal with oil spill

Indian Oil (Mauritius) Ltd has already positioned a barge at the site to extend any assistance which may be needed in evacuating fuel oil from the vessel.

India is exploring all avenues to help Mauritius to deal with the oil spill after which the country declared a state of environmental emergency. The incident happened when a Tanker MV Wakashio carrying over 4000 tonnes of fuel got stuck in a reef at Pointe d'Esny.

Indian govt sources told WION, "This is an evolving situation and we are in regular touch with Mauritian authorities."

Explaining further, "We are ascertaining their various requirements and exploring all avenues to offer all possible help for salvage operations and for environment protection concerns."

India and Mauritius share close ties.

On 30th July, Indian PM Modi & Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth virtually inaugurated the new Supreme Court Building, which was built with Indian assistance.

In October 2019, both leaders had jointly inaugurated the Phase -I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius.