India evacuating citizens stuck in Ukraine’s Odessa via Moldova to Romania - Important points

Amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, many foreign nationals are stuck in war-like conditions across several Ukrainian cities, which are currently under attack in the midst of the Russian invasion.
The Indian government has taken several steps to evacuate all the Indian students and citizens currently stuck in Ukrainian cities. Further, the Embassy of India in Romania in coordination with Moldovan authorities is organizing the movement of Indian nationals stranded in Odessa (Ukraine) to Bucharest (Romania) via Moldova.
The Indian government is currently conducting Operation Ganga to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine in the middle of the Russian invasion. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also been in constant touch with the students, issuing new advisories each day.
On Tuesday, an Indian student from Karnataka died in the shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, was standing in a queue in a grocery store when he was killed by Russian shelling.